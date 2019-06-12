32-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Ala Moana sex assault in May

A 32-year-old man who allegedly violated a protective court order and sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman in the Ala Moana area in May was arrested Monday.

The woman reported that she was physically assaulted and then sexually assaulted by the suspect at 3 a.m. on May 15, police said.

She said the suspect also had violated a protective court order.

Police arrested the suspect at 6:25 p.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault and two protective order violations.