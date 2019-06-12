Honolulu firefighters battling second blaze in a month at Sherwood Forest

Honolulu fire crews this morning were working to extinguish a brush fire today at the Sherwood Forest recreational area in Waimanalo — the same area where an arsonist torched an excavator and a bulldozer at a controversial city park project.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said an HFD truck and crew were dispatched to the “Sherwood Forest recreation area” at 10:41 a.m. and arrived at 10:46 a.m. to a call of a brush fire.

At 11 a.m., the crew estimated it would need “maybe an hour of work time” at the scene, Seguirant said.

On May 22, arson investigators said an excavator and a bulldozer were set on fire near the entrance of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods and Sherwood Forest, where preliminary work is underway to build a playground and sports field that’s opposed by some in the community.

The damage was estimated at $250,000.

Police opened a first-degree arson investigation in the May fire.