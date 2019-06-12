Waimanalo kidnapping suspect surrenders to Honolulu police

A 33-year-old suspect who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Waimanalo turned himself in Tuesday night.

Honolulu police said the suspect broke into the victim’s home at about 11 p.m. Monday and assaulted her.

He allegedly took her property and forced her into his vehicle. Police said he continued to the assault her as he drove around the Windward Side and prevented her from leaving the vehicle.

At some point, the suspect let her go in the Windward area.

Police said the woman suffered multiple abrasions, cuts and bruises. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded but she refused treatment.

The ex-boyfriend turned himself in to police at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating the case on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.