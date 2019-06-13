Coast Guard responds after 32-foot sailboat runs aground at Magic Island





The Coast Guard and Ocean Safety officials advised the public to stay out of the water at a section of Magic Island after a 32-foot sailboat ran aground Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard launched its 45-foot response boat after they received a report of the grounded vessel from the Honolulu Fire Department at 8:40 p.m.

The owner was en route from Sand Island to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor when he struck a breakwater at Magic Island, according to Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Villani.

It was the first time the owner took the boat out sailing since he bought the vessel. Coast Guard officials said the owner was the only person aboard and swam safely to shore. No injuries were reported.

The boat reportedly has 13 gallons of diesel fuel. “There was some sheening spotted. It’s expected to naturally dissipate,” said Coast Guard spokeswoman and Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick.

The beach remains open, but the Coast Guard and lifeguards advise people to stay out of the water in the surrounding area for safety.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot Response Boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in response to the grounding.

The owner will work with local salvors to salvage the vessel. The Coast Guard will assist with the removal of fuel from the boat.

The weather at the time of the grounding was 3-foot seas and 15 mph winds, they said.