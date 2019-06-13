Halawa security captures inmate outside inner fence

A Halawa Correctional Facility inmate tried to escape this morning by climbing over an inner security fence, but security staff quickly captured and returned him to the prison.

Bronson Kekuewa managed to climb at 8:26 a.m. the fence near the recreation field at the top of the facility’s Main Street.

Security staff managed to quickly stop him and take him back in, but he never got past the secured perimeter.

The prison was put on lockdown, and lifted it at 11:36 a.m.

Kekuewa was treated at a nearby hospital for cuts he received from the razor wire on the fence.

Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said, “The staff’s immediate response to the situation prevented an escape. I commend them for their quick reaction and a job well done.

The Department of Public Safety’s Internal Affairs Office is conducting an internal investigation.

Kekuewa is serving time for drug convictions, and is facing an added attempted escape charge.