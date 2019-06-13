Rickie Fowler shoots 66 to take early lead at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. >> Rickie Fowler has gone low in the first round of the U.S. Open for the second time in three years, taking the early lead with a 5-under 66.

Fowler had a chance to tie the lowest Open score at Pebble Beach — a 65 by Tiger Woods in 2000 — but his 8-footer on the final hole just slid by the cup.

Fowler shot a 65 and led after the first round in 2017, finishing in a tie for fifth at Erin Hills.

The morning wave of players found conditions at Pebble Beach welcoming. Ten players were in the clubhouse with scores in the 60s, and there were 25 players under par.

Fowler held a one-shot lead over Scott Piercy, while Rory McIlroy led a group of three players at 68. McIlroy bogeyed his first hole, then didn’t make a bogey the rest of the way.