Former state Sen. John Carroll announces run for mayor of City and County of Honolulu

Former state Sen. John Carroll, 89, announced he has filed a nomination paper to run for mayor of City and County of Honolulu to replace Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Carroll, who announced his candidacy Friday evening, said he plans to shut down the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and end the city’s over-budgeted $9.2 billion rail project, which he called “the rail to nowhere.”

“I’m running because of the failed leadership in the state,” Carroll told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today. “The business with rail is totally out of control. We need to get a forensic audit and we need to halt the rail until we know what we’re doing with it to get it finished properly.”

Caldwell recently said he was optimistic that a recovery plan for the city’s over-budget $9.2 billion rail project would be approved following a meeting with federal officials in Washington, D.C. Caldwell cannot run for re-election in 2020 as he has served the maximum two consecutive four-year terms.

If elected, Carroll said he plans to grow the state’s economy by reducing taxes and government overregulation.

“Our next mayor must make Honolulu affordable for Honolulu families once again,” Carroll said in a written announcement. “It will no longer be necessary to relocate to Las Vegas or other mainland cities to be able to buy a home and raise a family!”

Carroll served four terms as a state House member and one term as a state Senator. Carroll previously ran for governor but was defeated by Andria Tupola in the Republican primary in August 2018.

Carroll arrived in Honolulu in 1949 through the University of Hawaii at Manoa football scholarship under coach Tommy Kaulukukui. He graduated from UH with a Bachelor of Education and earned a doctorate in jurisprudence from the St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Carroll has retired from practicing law after 51 years. He flew as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines for 32 years. Carroll said he served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and 31 years in the U.S. Air Force.

City Council member Kymberly Pine is another contender for the mayoral position. The four-year term runs from January 2021 to January 2025.

June 2, 2020, is the deadline to file a nomination paper for the primary election, according to the state Office of Elections. Interested candidates for the mayoral race must be at least 30 years old and be registered as a qualified voter in the City and County of Honolulu.