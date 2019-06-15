University of Hawaii basketball gets commitment from 6-9 player from top prep school

The University of Hawaii basketball team today secured a commitment from a post player from one of the country’s top high school basketball teams.

Bernardo da Silva of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, will sign a scholarship agreement and join the Rainbow Warriors this summer.

Da Silva is 6 feet 9 with a 7-2 wingspan.

“Bernardo is a fantastic athlete,” said Wasatch coach David Evans, a former BYU-Hawaii player and assistant coach. “He’s a very good and skilled post player. He can also stretch the floor because he can shoot the 3 and the mid-range, too.”

Da Silva was born in Brazil, and has attended Wasatch for three years. This past season, the Tigers were ranked fifth nationally and played in the GEICO national tournament.

Da Silva initially signed with BYU in December, but was granted a release after the Cougars changed head coaches. Evans said da Silva visited UC Davis and Santa Clara in the fall, and UC Irvine this spring.

He averaged 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds as part of the Wasatch’s rotation. Evans said seven players averaged around 10 points per game in the share-the-wealth offense.

“If Bernardo was on any other high school team, he would have averaged 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) easily,” Evans said. “Hes a very good defensive player. He’s physical. He’s a good communicator. He’s a good shooter, as well.”