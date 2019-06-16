Celine Dion ends her epic Las Vegas run

The run is over for the most successful star residency in Las Vegas history. Celine Dion played her last show in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace (“the house that Celine built)” last week. Credited with reviving a moribund Las Vegas entertainment scene when she launched her “A New Day” residency in 2003, Dion performed in a total of 1,100 shows, 700 for “A New Day” and 400 for her “Celine” residency that followed, starting in 2011. She’s performed for more than four million fans over the past 16 years, grossing more than $700 million in ticket sales.

Big poker: The inaugural Big 50 No-Limit Hold ’Em event at this year’s World Series of Poker set a record for the number of players in a live poker tournament with 28,371 in combined entries and rebuys. The winner, a software engineer from Florida, took home just under $1.5 million.

Big jackpots: Two $1 million+ jackpots were hit last week — one on slots and the other on a table-game side bet. The slot jackpot was for $1.8 million, hit on a Buffalo Grand machine at The Strat. The table-game jackpot was $1.6 million for making a seven-card straight flush on a Pai Gow Poker linked-progressive at Paris.

Downtown concerts: Three more events have been added to the Downtown Rocks concert series at the Fremont Street Experience: Eli Young Band (July 4); Collective Soul (Aug. 10); and I Love the ’90s featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio (Sept. 1). All are free to attend. Arrive early, it gets crowded.

Question: What’s the lowdown on the new HOV lanes around town?

Answer: Twenty-two miles of new high-occupancy vehicle lanes have opened. To use them, vehicles must have at least two occupants (babies count, animals don’t), single-­rider motorcycles are allowed; trucks with three or more axles are prohibited. Be aware that the rules are enforced 24 hours a day; violators will face $250 fines.

