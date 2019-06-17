7 rescued from capsized boat off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people after their 30-foot recreational boat capsized about 200 yards off Wailea, Maui, this afternoon.

At about 12:43 p.m. today, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report that the boat, Manta Ray, was taking on water with seven people aboard, according to the captain. Three swam to shore, and four were transported to Kihei Boat Ramp by the station’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for the vessel, which remains partially submerged and may present a hazard to navigation.

Pollution responders are on scene assessing the area. A slight sheen was reported, but is expected to dissipate naturally, according to the Coast Guard. There was a fuel load of up to 10 gallons on board.

The sailboat’s owner is working with an insurance company to remove the vessel. No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene at the time of the incident included winds of five miles per hour, with 3-foot seas.