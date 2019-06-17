Man, 18, charged in sex assault at Big Isle campsite

An 18-year-old man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a campsite in Kawaihae on Hawaii island over the weekend.

Zeth Browder, of no permanent address, was charged Sunday with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of burglary, assault and kidnapping.

His bail is set at $227,000.

South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a campground in Kawaihae just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Police said a Pahoa woman reported a male who was also camping in the area sexually assaulted her.

They were not camping together.

Anyone with information on the sex assault is asked to contact Det. Calvin Delaries at 326-4646 or calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.