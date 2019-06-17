Man from Georgia critically hurt at Maui beach

A 56-year-old man from Georgia was critically injured today at a Maui beach in Makena, the Maui Fire Department said.
Beach-goers saw the man being struck by a wave in the shore break at about 10:39 a.m. at Big Beach. He surfaced face down shortly afterward, fire officials said in a news release.
Lifeguards pulled the man out of the water and started CPR.
Firefighters, medics and lifeguards continued lifesaving efforts before he was taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.
