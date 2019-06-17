Spark at gas pump likely caused 2-vehicle fire in Honaunau, police say

A spark possibly ignited gasoline and caused a two-vehicle fire this morning at a gas station in Honaunau, Hawaii County police said.

Flames from the two vehicles spread to an overhead roof and front of the structure, police said in a news release.

Hawaii County firefighters and police responded to an 8:50 a.m. call at Patel’s Spirit Gas Station.

After an investigation and speaking to witnesses, police concluded a spark may have occurred while a 58-year-old man was pumping gas into his friend’s vehicle.

The ensuing fire that eventually spread to another vehicle and the building and gas pump area.

A 28-year-old man escaped unharmed from inside the vehicle that was getting gas.

The 58-year-old man sustained 2nd-degree burns and was taken to Straub Hospital on Oahu for treatment.

A 66-year-old woman was inside her vehicle parked next to the other vehicle and also escaped uninjured.

A total of 13 fire personnel from six companies were involved.

The case is under investigation. A fire inspector said that it may be impossible to determine the cause, but static discharge, which is common, may have been the cause.