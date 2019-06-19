Katherine Kealoha declines to take witness stand as her defense rests

Former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha rested her case without taking the stand this morning in the ongoing corruption and conspiracy trial.

This means that three of the five defendants so far have opted not to exercise their right to take the stand.

Kealoha and her husband, retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, are on trial along with three current and former police officers.

The other defendants are Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn, officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi.

They are accused of trying to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for the 2013 theft of the Kealohas’ Kahala mailbox and lying about their actions to federal investigators.

Louis Kealoha and Nguyen opted not to testify on their own behalf.

Hahn and Shiraishi still must present their cases, but Hahn’s lawyer said his client isn’t expected to take the stand.