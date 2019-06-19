Navy to christen guided missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye

The U.S. Navy will christen a new guided missile destroyer the USS Daniel Inouye this weekend during a ceremony in Maine.
The Arleigh Burke-class ship is being named after the war hero and Hawaii politician who broke racial barriers in Congress.
Inouye represented the state in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012.
He played key roles in congressional investigations of the Watergate and Iran-Contra scandals and served as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.
He received the Medal of Honor in 2000 for bravery fighting in World War II with the mostly Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He lost his right arm in battle.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will speak at Saturday’s ceremony in Bath, Maine. Inouye’s widow, Irene Hirano Inouye, will be the ship’s sponsor.
