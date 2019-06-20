 Select few will get to swim in Hearst Castle pools
    The Neptune Pool on the grounds of Hearst Castle, the former home of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, in San Simeon, Calif., in 2013. Members of The Foundation at Hearst Castle will be among the few allowed to swim in the California landmark’s iconic pools. Special fundraising events starting in July will allow members only to pay for a swim in the Neptune Pool on four dates this year and two other nights at the indoor Roman Pool.

SAN SIMEON, Calif. >> The Foundation at Hearst Castle is offering a chance to swim in the California landmark’s iconic pools, where Lady Gaga and Hollywood’s Golden Age celebrities dipped their toes.

The foundation will allow members to pay for a swim in the outdoor Neptune Pool on four dates this year, starting in July. Two other nights are reserved at the indoor Roman Pool.

All it will cost you is $500 for a foundation membership and $950 for the swim.

Only 40 tickets will be sold for each of the Neptune Pool events and 20 tickets for each Roman Pool swim.

The Roman-themed, marble-lined Neptune Pool holds 345,000 gallons. The pool was refilled last August for the first time since 2014 when cracks caused it to leak up to 5,000 gallons a day.

