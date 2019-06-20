Select few will get to swim in Hearst Castle pools

SAN SIMEON, Calif. >> The Foundation at Hearst Castle is offering a chance to swim in the California landmark’s iconic pools, where Lady Gaga and Hollywood’s Golden Age celebrities dipped their toes.
The foundation will allow members to pay for a swim in the outdoor Neptune Pool on four dates this year, starting in July. Two other nights are reserved at the indoor Roman Pool.
All it will cost you is $500 for a foundation membership and $950 for the swim.
Only 40 tickets will be sold for each of the Neptune Pool events and 20 tickets for each Roman Pool swim.
The Roman-themed, marble-lined Neptune Pool holds 345,000 gallons. The pool was refilled last August for the first time since 2014 when cracks caused it to leak up to 5,000 gallons a day.
