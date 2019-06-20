 Hyo Joo Kim takes early lead ahead of the wind and rain at Hazeltine
    Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, reacts after making a birdie putt on the ninth green during the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament today in Chaska, Minn.

CHASKA, Minn. >> Hyo Joo Kim handled a long, tough Hazeltine with only one bogey for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot lead among the early starters at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Michelle Wie struggled to handle the pain. Icing her right wrist throughout the round, Wie shot 84 and then started crying when she wondered aloud how much time she had left.

Kim birdied three of the par 5s — most of them were unreachable in two shots — and dropped her only shot at the par-4 10th.

She was one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn and Annie Park. Hazeltine is so long that Jutanugarn, one of biggest hitters on the LPGA Tour, put driver in the bag for the first time all year and even hit it twice.

