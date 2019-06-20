Tearful, ailing Michelle Wie casts doubt on future





An at times tearful Michelle Wie today wondered out loud about her future after suffering through a painful 12-over-par 84 first round in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Chaska, Minn.

Wie, who is attempting to return to form after several starts and stops following surgery in October on her right hand and wrist, wore an ice bag between shots while matching her worst LPGA score.

Afterward, she told reporters, “Yeah, it’s hard. It’s just one of those situations where I’m not, you know, I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me, so even on the bad day I’m just like trying to take time to enjoy it. But it’s tough.”

The 29-year old Wie withdrew from a tournament in Singapore in February, sat out a month and missed two cuts, including the one at the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina.

She withdrew from the U. S. Women’s Open to rest and then resumed practice last week.

Wie said, “It was kind of a little foolish to think that I would shoot really well, just hitting golf balls last week, at Hazeltine. It’s a tough golf course but I’m really, really happy that I play. Just feeling a lot of joy just being out there, and, you know, competing again. It’s going to take time and I’ve just got to be patient and thankfully I have all afternoon to get warm again and take care of my wrist.

The Associated Press reported that Wie had talked to the LPGA earlier about the possibility of seeking a medical leave for the remainder of the year.