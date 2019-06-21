9 dead in aircraft crash at Dillingham Airfield, officials say





Nine people are dead after a twin engine aircraft crashed in a fiery heap near Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said tonight.

“With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors,” officials said in a tweet.

Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves said the plane was fully engulfed with flames on the airfield’s fence line away from the runway when crews arrived.

Some 14 units and 39 personnel were sent to Dillingham at 6:24 p.m. and got the fire under control 20 minutes later, fire Capt. Kevin Mokulehua said.

The department’s Air 1 helicopter was also conducting an aerial search of the area to look for debris or any other evidence.

The Dillingham tower is closed so information is difficult to come by, Mokulehua said.

“We’re still gathering information on the intent of the flight,” Neves said.

Honolulu police received the initial report at about 6:20 p.m.

Police have closed both directions of Farrington Highway fronting the airfield.

