Cause of house fire in Waianae undetermined

Fire officials said they could not determine the cause of a fire at a two-story abandoned house that went up in flames early Saturday morning on McArthur Street near Waianae Elementary School.

Around 4:18 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department responded with 12 units staffed with 41 personnel to the fire at 85-215 McArthur St. The first unit to arrive discovered flames and smoke pouring from the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:43 a.m. and extinguished the flames at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, squatters were known to occupy the house and the cause could not be determined due to extensive damage estimated at $510,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.