Cause of house fire in Waianae undetermined

Fire officials said they could not determine the cause of a fire at a two-story abandoned house that went up in flames early Saturday morning on McArthur Street near Waianae Elementary School.
Around 4:18 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department responded with 12 units staffed with 41 personnel to the fire at 85-215 McArthur St. The first unit to arrive discovered flames and smoke pouring from the building.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:43 a.m. and extinguished the flames at 5:30 a.m.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, squatters were known to occupy the house and the cause could not be determined due to extensive damage estimated at $510,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.