Flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai County starting Monday

A flash flood watch for Kauai, Niihau and Oahu is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said moisture and instability from a low northwest of the area are expected to produce flooding rain.

“Rain events of this size can cause widespread flooding and can affect areas that do not usually flood,” said the National Weather Service this afternoon. “Low spots in roads will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with steep terrain.”

A flood advisory is in effect for Kauai until 5:45 p.m. today. Radar indicated heavy rain moving over the island from the south and falling at a rate of over an inch per hour.