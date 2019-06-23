New sports book opens in downtown Las Vegas

The second of two new sports books from Circa Sports has opened in downtown Las Vegas at the D. Located on the second floor of the casino where the previous sports book stood, it features an expanded viewing wall and a design that incorporates the renovated Vue Bar. The D’s sports book follows the first Circa sports book that opened at the Golden Gate earlier this month.

The two are considered the opening acts for what’s being touted as the biggest sports book in the world, planned for the Circa casino scheduled to open downtown in December 2020.

Palazzo jackpot: Another side-bet millionaire was minted last week when a player won a $1.1 million jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em. The big payday was generated from a dealt royal flush in diamonds on the Millionaire Progressive off of a $5 bet. The jackpot resets at $1 million.

The most Starbucks: If you like Starbucks, Las Vegas is your place. The city now has the most Starbucks outlets per capita in cities of 100,000 or more, with one location for every 5,100 residents, a total of 125 in all.

Pricey prime: Wanna splurge? MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino serves a dry-aged, 16-pound tomahawk rib-eye. It’s slow-roasted overnight, carved at the table, comes with six side dishes, and must be ordered at least 72 hours in advance. After dinner, they’ll foil-wrap the bones to take home to your dogs. It’s $1,200, but feeds up to 12, so it’s not out of the question if you can round up a dozen diners with a hundred clams each.

Question: What’s Las Vegas’ best buffet if price is no object?

Answer: It usually comes down to Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas, Caesars Palace or Cosmopolitan — all of which come in at around $50 for their most expensive dinner. They’re similar in quality; however, the Wynn is the only one that doesn’t charge for parking, making it the best choice.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.