Police arrest 44-year-old Moiliili man for allegedly choking 38-year-old woman

Police arrested a 44-year-old Moiliili man for allegedly choking a 38-year-old woman.
Police said that during an argument the woman lost consciousness after the man allegedly restricted her breathing at about 6 a.m. today.
Officers arrested the man at 5:15 p.m. today on suspicion of abuse-strangulation, and two bench warrants.
