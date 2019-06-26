Kealoha mailbox case expected to go to the jury today









One of the largest public corruption trials in the state’s history is scheduled to go to the jury this afternoon after the prosecution gives final remarks to rebut defense testimony.

Attorneys for two of the defendants, Honolulu Police Department Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, gave their closing arguments this morning.

Lawyers for the other three — retired Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife, former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen – gave their closing statements Tuesday.

Because the government has the burden of proof, it gets the last word before the jury begins deliberations.

The five defendants are accused of conspiring to frame Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, for the alleged theft of the Kealohas’ Kahala mailbox in 2013 and then lying to federal authorities about their actions.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy was meant to discredit Puana because of a 2013 lawsuit that he and his mother, Florence Puana, filed against Katherine Kealoha, accusing her of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Attorney Randall Hironaka, who represents Nguyen, went through the main evidence against his client this morning and told jurors that the government relied on key witnesses who are not credible and that the evidenced failed to prove a conspiracy.

Attorney Lars Isaacson, who represents Shiraishi, likewise called into question the strength of the government’s case, saying there was no evidence proving a conspiracy and there were legitimate, reasonable explanations to counter the prosecution’s allegations against his client.