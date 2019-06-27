Fourth of July: Parades, fireworks and parties galore on Oahu

Independence Day events next week provide a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy fireworks, parades, music, games and more. Special events to celebrate the nation’s birthday will be held around Oahu — on the Windward Side, Waikiki, Pearl Harbor, Barracks and the North Shore.

So ring out your best for the red, white and blue.Here’s a rundown:

>> Fourth of July Freedom Run/Walk: 18th annual 5K and 10K run and 1-mile walk for the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii.7 a.m. (6 a.m. registration), starting and ending at Kailua High School. $15-$35. 528-3058, epilepsyhawaii.org, active.com

>> Kailua Independence Day Parade: The 73rd annual event, themed “With Liberty and Aloha for All,” features bands, military and veterans marching units and youth groups, presented by the Kailua Chamber of Commerce. 10 a.m.-noon, starting at Kainalu Drive/Omao Street and ending at Kailua Intermediate School. Lane closures start 7:30 a.m. 261-7997, kailuachamber.com

>> Fourth of July Spectacular at Schofield Barracks: Festivities include music (noon-9 p.m.), carnival rides, games and fireworks at 8:40 p.m. No pets or glass allowed. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Weyand Field. I.D. required for admission; those without Department of Defense i.d. enter at Foote Gate on Foote Avenue. Info: himwr.com.

>> Rock the Lagoon: Lounge or play lawn games such as Giant Jenga or Cornhole and enjoy a view of the fireworks off Magic Island. Favorites from the grill — hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp kabobs and more — are available for purchase. Entertainment includes Next Level (12:45-3 p.m.), Kelandy (3:30-5:30 p.m.) and Press Play (6-8 p.m.). Noon-8 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village’s beachfront Great Lawn. Free admission. hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/events

>> Fourth of July Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam: Featuring Vertical Horizon in concert, petting zoo, lawn games, balloon twisting, airbrush tattoos, car show and fireworks; open to Department of Defense ID-holders and sponsored guests. 3-9:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. concert, 9 p.m. fireworks) at Ward Field. For carry-in restrictions, info: greatlifehawaii.com.

>> July Fourth Fireworks and Activities at the Hukilau Marketplace: Bouncers, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, carnival games and mechanical bull-riding contest, plus food stalls and entertainment by Josh Tatofi, the Tonga Sisters, Ke Kai o Kahiki, Rebel Souljahz, Peni Dean and Makaha Sons. 4 p.m. activities and entertainment, 9 p.m. fireworks show by Grucci, Hukilau Marketplace, Polynesian Cultural Center. 293-3333, polynesia.com

>> Fourth of July Picnic on the Pier at the Mighty Mo: Keiki activities, complimentary tours, music by Hawaiian Soul and fireworks show. Bring your own food and drinks or purchase from Aloha Gourmet Food Trucks Hawaii, The Streatz Hawaii, Guadalajara Tacos, Tin Hut BBQ, Sliders Grill and Jamba Juice. Glass, grills, tables, pets and fireworks prohibited. Complimentary shuttle service to and from Pearl Harbor Visitor Center provided. 6 p.m. activities, 9 p.m. fireworks, Battleship Missouri Memorial. $10-$15, $5-$10 in advance, tables available. ussmissouri.org/picnic

>> Red, White & Brews Fourth of July Pool Party: Sounds by DJ LYT and DJ Bliss, plus bites from an outdoor BBQ grill and drinks; red, white and blue swimwear encouraged. 21+. 6-10 p.m., Infinity Edge Pool, Sheraton Waikiki and RumFire Waikiki. $30; combo tickets with food and drink $38-$53. (Special offer for Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers — two-for-one tickets with code “PLAY” through Friday.) Tickets: honolulu-box-office.squarespace.com. VIP (bottle-service) reservations: rumfirevip@sheraton.com, 931-8661.

>> Dolphin Star Independence Day Cocktail & Fireworks Cruise: With live Hawaiian entertainment, champagne toast, nibbles and view of the fireworks show aboard the casual island catamaran. Departs 7:45 p.m. from Aloha Tower Marketplace Pier 8, returns 9:15 p.m. $77. Tickets: dolphin-star.com; kamaaina rates available by calling 983-7732.

>> Kailua Fourth of July Fireworks Display: Sponsored by Kailua Fireworks. 8 p.m., Kailua Beach Park. 478-5230, kailuafireworks.net

>> Ala Moana Center’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: 8:30 p.m. fireworks display launched from three separate platforms at Ala Moana Beach Park. Tune in to radio station KSSK (92.3 FM) for a live soundtrack featuring popular melodies from the past six decades in honor of Ala Moana Center’s 60th anniversary. Also features entertainment, noon-6 p.m. at the center’s Ewa Wing and Centerstage platforms. Schedule, info: alamoanacenter.com.