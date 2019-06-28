Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Kaneohe

A 53-year-old Kailua woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in Kaneohe Thursday.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said the woman was crossing Alaloa Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a GMC pickup truck operated by a 54-year-old Honolulu man at about 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was making a left turn onto Alaloa Street from Kahuhipa Street at the time of the collision.

The woman was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center and died at about 5:45 p.m.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the collision.

This is the 31st traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 28 at the same time last year.