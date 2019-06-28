Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Kaneohe

A 53-year-old Kailua woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in Kaneohe Thursday.
Positive identification is pending.
Police said the woman was crossing Alaloa Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a GMC pickup truck operated by a 54-year-old Honolulu man at about 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle was making a left turn onto Alaloa Street from Kahuhipa Street at the time of the collision.
The woman was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center and died at about 5:45 p.m.
The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.
Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the collision.
This is the 31st traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 28 at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.