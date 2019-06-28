Watch first trailer for ‘Midway,’ a new World War II movie filmed in Hawaii









Hawaii has a starring role in the first trailer released for the $100 million action epic “Midway,” which is set to open in theaters Nov. 8.

Much of the movie, which focuses on the 1942 naval battle that turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific, was shot at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other Hawaii locations with hundreds of residents serving as extras. The trailer released Thursday includes computer-generated scenes of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.

The new “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich, is a remake of the 1976 version that starred Henry Fonda and Charlton Heston. This time Woody Harrelson portrays Adm. Chester Nimitz and Patrick Wilson is Lt. Cmdr. Edwin Layton, who worked closely with a group of codebreakers who discovered Japanese plans for an offensive on Midway Atoll.

The cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Adm. William “Bull” Halsey of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise and Aaron Eckhart as Jimmy Doolittle, commander of an Army bomber squadron that targeted mainland Japan after Pearl Harbor. Others stars on board for “Midway” are Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas and Darren Criss.

For more information on some of the Hawaii filming sites for “Midway,” read William Cole’s article from last August.