Man allegedly pulls knife during argument in Waikiki

An argument between a man and woman in Waikiki Friday morning escalated when the man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the woman.
The 47-year-old man allegedly threatened the 50-year-old woman at 10:51 a.m. Friday.
Police arrested him at 11:02 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
No other details were available.
