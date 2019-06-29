 Caldwell defends his ‘move on’ comments following Kealoha verdicts
Hawaii News

Caldwell defends his ‘move on’ comments following Kealoha verdicts

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Friday defended his comments suggesting the Honolulu Police Department, the city and Oahu residents “move on” following Thursday’s convictions of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and two other police officers on federal conspiracy and corruption charges. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island’s polystyrene foam ban for food vendors starts Monday

Scroll Up