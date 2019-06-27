Louis and Katherine Kealoha found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction







BREAKING:

Louis and Katherine Kealoha were found guilty of conspiracy today in an unanimous verdict in one of the largest public corruption cases in the history of Hawaii.

The Kealohas were found guilty of three counts of obstruction of justice, and co-defendants Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn and officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen were also found guilty of obstruction.

Retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi was found not guilty on all charges.

Sentencing dates for the convicted defendants are: Katherine Kealoha, Oct. 7; Louis Kealoha, Oct. 15; Hahn, Oct. 21 and Nguyen, Oct. 28.

The prosecutor asked to remand Katherine Kealoha into custody immediately but federal Judge J. Michael Seabright said that can be discussed in a hearing Friday.

The Kealohas left the court building less than an hour after the verdict was read, with Louis Kealoha saying that “it’s a lot to sink in.” He also thanked the community for its support.

Hahn, Nguyen and Shiraishi left the federal court building one-by-one without talking to reporters waiting outside.

Former Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, and the three current and former HPD officers were charged with conspiring to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for the alleged theft of the couple’s Kahala mailbox in 2013 and then lied about their actions to federal investigators. The Kealohas and the three co-defendants — Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn, officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi — were accused of framing Gerard Puana to discredit him in a family financial dispute he was having with Katherine Kealoha. Several months before the mailbox allegedly was stolen, Puana and his mother, Florence Puana, sued Katherine Kealoha, alleging she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from them. A jury eventually sided with Katherine Kealoha.

———

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A verdict has been reached in the Kealoha public corruption trial.

All parties in the case were summoned back to court just before 4 p.m. today, after the first full day of deliberations.

The seven men and five women were to decide whether former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife, former city deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, and three current and former Honolulu police officers conspired to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for the alleged theft of the couple’s Kahala mailbox in 2013 and then lied about their actions to federal investigators.

The Kealohas and the three co-defendants — Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn, officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi — are accused of framing Gerard Puana to discredit him in a family financial dispute he was having with Katherine Kealoha.

Surveillance video from Louis and Katherine Kealohas’ Kahala home. The video was presented as evidence in the Kealohas’ mailbox trial.

———

THE CHARGES

Here is the list of counts:

COUNT 1

All defendants charged

The conspiracy offense alleges that the defendants agreed to commit four crimes against the U.S.

To find a defendant guilty, the jury must unanimously find that there was an agreement to commit at least one of the four crimes, with all agreeing to the particular crime that was committed.

The four crimes alleged:

• Deprivation of Gerard Puana’s civil rights

• Obstruction of an official proceeding in this case by making false statements in the criminal trial of Puana in 2014 or before the federal grand jury. The false statement had to be material to the official proceeding, tending to influence or having the potential to influence it. The defendant had to have acted corruptly, with the intent of obstructing justice.

• False statement to a federal government agency. The statement was made in a matter within the jurisdiction to the FBI or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the defendant acted willfully and the statement was material to the FBI or Postal Inspection activities.

• Obstruction of justice by knowingly altering or falsifying a document or tangible object and acting with intent to impede or influence an actual or contemplated investigation.

The jury must decided whether there was a conspiracy as charged and, if so, who its members were. If it determines no conspiracy existed, all defendants must be found not guilty of Count 1. Similarly, if the jury finds a defendant was not a member of the charged conspiracy but another one, the defendant must be found not guilty.

COUNT 2

Louis Kealoha charged with intent to obstruct an official proceeding

Around Dec. 4, 2014, during the criminal trial of Gerard Puana, Kealoha attempted to obstruct an official proceeding by testifying falsely that the person depicted in the surveillance video of the alleged mailbox theft on June 21, 2013, was Puana.

PINKERTON RULE

A member of a conspiracy who commits another crime to advance the goals or objectives of the conspiracy may be considered to be acting as the agent of the other conspiracy members. The illegal actions of the conspirator may be attributed to other individuals who were at the time members of the conspiracy. Under certain conditions, a defendant may be found guilty of this other crime even though he or she did not participate directly in committing the offense.

Pinkerton applies to Counts 2, 3, 6, 8 and 10.

COUNT 2 Pinkerton defendants

• Katherine Kealoha

• Derek Wayne Hahn

• Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen

The three defendants under the Pinkerton rule can be found guilty only if Louis Kealoha is found guilty of Count 2 and Count 1, Louis committed the obstruction offense in furtherance of the conspiracy and the three other defendants also were members of the same conspiracy at the time the Count 2 charge was committed.

The elements of the Count 2 charge against the Pinkerton defendants are to be considered separately.

COUNT 3

Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Gordon Shiraishi is charged with this offense.

Around Jan. 7, 2016, the defendant attempted to impede an official proceeding by falsely testifying to the federal grand jury. He told the grand jury that he received a call about 9 a.m. on June 22, 2013, on his cell phone from Louis Kealoha about the missing mailbox and that Shirashi called Derek Wayne Hahn and directed him to send a CIU technician to the Kealohas’ residence to recover the hard drive from the video surveillance system.

COUNT 3 Pinkenton defendants

• Katherine Kealoha

• Louis Kealoha

• Derek Wayne Hahn

• Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen

The four defendants under the Pinkerton rule can be found guilty only if Gordon Shiraishi was found guilty of Counts 3 and 1, committed Count 3 in furtherance of the conspiracy and the other four defendants also were members of the conspiracy at the time the Count 3 offense was committed.

The elements of the Count 3 charge against the Pinkerton defendants are to be considered separately.

COUNT 6

Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen is charged with this offense.

Around April 21, 2016, Nguyen attempted to impede or influence an official proceeding by testifying falsely to the federal grand jury, saying he was standing next to Niall Silva at the Kealoha residence when the video hard drive was retrieved and that Puana was the person in the video.

Count 6 Pinkerton defendants

• Katherine Kealoha

• Louis Kealoha

• Derek Wayne Hahn

• Gordon Shiraishi

The four defendants under the Pinkerton rule can be found guilty only if Nguyen was found guilty of Counts 6 and 1, committed Count 6 in furtherance of the conspiracy and the other four defendants also were members of the same conspiracy at the time the Count 6 offense was committed.

The elements of the Count 6 charge against the Pinkerton defendants are to be considered separately.

COUNT 8

Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Around May 19, 2016, Nguyen attempted to influence or obstruct an official proceeding by making a false statement before the grand jury.

Count 8 Pinkerton defendants

• Katherine Kealoha

• Louis Kealoha

• Derek Wayne Hahn

• Gordon Shiraishi

The four defendants under the Pinkerton rule can be found guilty only if Nguyen was found guilty of Counts 8 and 1, committed Count 8 in furtherance of the conspiracy and the other four defendants also were members of the same conspiracy at the time the Count 8 offense was committed.

Count 10

Making a false statement

Gordon Shiraishi is charged with willfully making a false statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of a federal agency.

Around Nov. 16, 2015, the defendant falsely stated to the FBI that on June 22, 2013, at around 9 a.m. he received a call on his cell phone from Louis Kealoha complaining that his mailbox was gone and that Shiraishi contacted Derek Hahn and told him to send a CIU technician to the chief’s house to examine video surveillance footage.

Count 10 Pinkerton defendants

• Katherine Kealoha

• Louis Kealoha

• Derek Wayne Hahn

• Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen

The four defendants under the Pinkerton rule can be found guilty only if Shiraishi is found guilty of Counts 10 and 1, committed Count 10 in furtherance of the conspiracy and the other four defendants also were members of the same conspiracy at the time the Count 10 offense was committed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

It’s now up to the jury.

After listening to 16 days of testimony from 71 witnesses and three days of closing and rebuttal arguments by the lawyers, the 12-person jury in one of the largest public corruption cases in the state’s history began deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

The seven men and five women will decide whether former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, and three current and former Honolulu police officers conspired to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for the alleged theft of the couple’s Kahala mailbox in 2013 and then lied about their actions to federal investigators.

The Kealohas and the three co-defendants — Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn, officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi — are accused of framing Gerard Puana to discredit him in a family financial dispute he was having with Katherine Kealoha.

Several months before the mailbox allegedly was stolen, Puana and his mother, Florence Puana, sued Katherine Kealoha, alleging she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from them. A jury eventually sided with Katherine Kealoha.

At the time, Louis Kealoha was the chief, Katherine Kealoha was a high-ranking prosecutor and the three co-defendants were members of Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, an elite squad whose members are hand-picked by the chief.

On Wednesday, the 19th day of the trial, attorneys for Hahn and Nguyen gave their closing arguments, followed by rebuttal remarks from Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Orabona, who had the last say before the jury left the courtroom about 1:40 p.m. to begin their deliberations.

Lawyers for the three other defendants gave their closings Tuesday.

Picking up a point made by the other defense attorneys, Randall Hironaka, who represents Nguyen, and Lars Isaacson, who represents Shiraishi, cited testimony and evidence that they said creates reasonable doubt about the charges brought by the prosecution.

If Puana was set up as prosecutors claimed, for instance, why would he be framed for a federal crime, not a state one, ceding control of an investigation to U.S. authorities, Hiro­naka asked jurors.

“Why would they eventually give up home court advantage,” Hironaka asked.

He also cited the grainy surveillance video of someone removing the Kealoha mailbox on the night of June 21, 2013.

Prosecutors noted that HPD turned over to federal investigators video showing only 30 minutes before and after the removal, not footage from earlier when prosecutors believe the mailbox was tinkered with so it could be removed quickly from its pedestal without any tools.

Prosecutors also say the earlier footage was recorded over to conceal what happened.

But Hironaka said there was nothing wrong with focusing on just the hour surrounding the incident, then recycling the hard drive so it can be used again.

He also challenged the credibility of several prosecution witnesses, including Niall Silva, a former CIU officer who pleaded guilty in the conspiracy case to filing falsified reports and lying repeatedly to the FBI and a federal grand jury.

Silva’s testimony was the only evidence saying Nguyen was part of the conspiracy, according to Hironaka. But Silva reached a plea deal with the government in hopes of getting a reduced sentence, Nguyen’s attorney said.

“He’s trying to mitigate his sentence now by dragging other people into a conspiracy that doesn’t exist,” Hiro­naka added.

Isaacson said the vast majority of evidence cited by prosecutors didn’t even involve his client, not a single witness had a bad thing to say about Shiraishi and the main issue was his recollections about a phone call with the chief in 2013, the day after the alleged mailbox theft.

Prosecutors say Shiraishi lied four times, including to the FBI and a federal grand jury, to help further the conspiracy.

But Isaacson attributed his client’s mistaken recollections, including during a Honolulu Ethics Commission interview, to uncertainty, not an intent to lie.

He played an audio recording of Shiraishi being interviewed in 2015 by the commission. As the jury listened, Isaacson marked on a poster board each time his client qualified his answer with such phrases as “I think” or “maybe.” Isaacson made 22 marks.

“That is not evidence that someone is trying to mislead,” Shiraishi said. “It’s evidence of someone trying to remember what occurred two years earlier.”

He also said the government produced no evidence to show his client benefited from the alleged conspiracy. “Money? No. What does he get? What benefit would he get from throwing his life away? None.”

In his rebuttal, Orabona addressed the key points made during each of the defense lawyers’ closing arguments.

He said, for instance, that Shiraishi lied to protect the chief, a friend who twice promoted Shiraishi. Orabona described Shiraishi as “the glue that holds the conspiracy together.”

Orabona noted that Shira­ishi’s lies got stronger as he told them. The first two times he said he recalled being at home at the time of a 9 a.m. call from Louis Kealoha reporting his mailbox stolen. The last two times, Shiraishi remembered being at home because he was watering his lawn, Orabona said.

Shiraishi actually was playing golf that morning, according to witness testimony.

Orabona said all five defendants benefited from the conspiracy, including Nguyen, a low-ranking “footman” who was picked by the police chief to be in the elite intelligence unit.

“What better way to move up the ladder if you’re in the police department than being in CIU,” the prosecutor said.

Orabona also said there was no video evidence that the mailbox, which stood for years and which the mail carrier said was sturdy on the day of the alleged theft, was prepped because the hard drive was recorded over.

How did the thief know the mailbox could easily be removed without even using any tools?

“It was prepped for the taking,” Orabona said.

The defense cited a government witness who said the mailbox appeared to be assembled incorrectly.

Orabona said turning over the mailbox investigation to the feds was OK because the witnesses were members of the conspiracy. “You control the testimony,” he added.

In all, the government in the Kealoha case called 59 witnesses over 14 days, while the defense summoned 15 over three days, including three people who also testified for the prosecution.