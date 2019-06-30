21-year-old man injured after 60-foot jump into Maui pond

A 21-year-old man was injured after attempting to jump approximately 60 feet into a pond at Maui’s Makamaka’ole Gulch on Saturday.
Maui firefighters responded just after 6 p.m. Saturday to mile marker 8 on Kahekili Highway in the area of Camp Maluhia. The injured man, a Kahului resident, was with a group of five other people swimming in a pond that was about a 15- to 20-minute hike from the roadway.
After treating the 21-year-old on scene, firefighters determined rescue by foot would be too dangerous due to unsafe conditions and instead airlifted the man and one other person from his group to an ambulance waiting nearby.
According to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries to both legs.
The four other people who were with the two rescued were unharmed and hiked out on their own. Firefighters completed their rescue shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
