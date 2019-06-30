Kapiolani Boulevard hit-and-run leaves woman, 33, hospitalized

Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a light-colored minivan or SUV after a pedestrian was struck on Kapiolani Boulevard early this morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old female was attempting to cross Kapiolani near Kaheka Street when she was struck by a vehicle heading Ewa-bound.

The vehicle, described as “possibly a silver or white colored minivan or SUV,” failed to stop after the collision.

The female was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are contributing factors to this incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.