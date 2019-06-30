Tropical Storm Barbara in eastern Pacific likely to strengthen into hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Barbara continued to strengthen Sunday as it moved west and was expected to become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

At 5 p.m. Hawaii time, the center of the tropical storm was about 3,000 miles east-southeast of Hawaii and moving west at about 22 mph. Barbara was packing maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with tropical force winds extending outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The Hurricane Center says Barbara is expected to strengthen over the next three days with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph by Wednesday as it slows its move to the west, then begin to weaken as it moves over cooler waters. By Friday, Barbara is expected to have maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Barbara is the second named tropical cyclone of the 2019 hurricane season. The first one, Tropical Storm Alvin, dissipated as expected Saturday.