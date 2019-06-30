Las Vegas Advisor: Eldorado Resorts to buy Caesars Entertainment for $17.3B

Reno, Nev.-based Eldorado Resorts is acquiring Caesars Entertainment for $17.3 billion in cash, stock and debt, creating the largest gaming company in the U.S., with 60 owned, operated and managed casino-resorts across 16 states. The deal is likely to change the face of the Strip, given that eight of Caesars nine Las Vegas casinos are located there (plus the Rio).

Not only will these casinos come under new management and corporate philosophies, but it’s expected that one or more will be sold. The deal won’t close until 2020, assuming it’s approved by gaming regulators, the Federal Trade Commission and shareholders. The company will retain the Caesars name.

Brewpub on the Strip: Trustworthy Brewing Co. is scheduled to open this month in the Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. With the closing of the brewpub at the Monte Carlo and Big Dogs years before it, Trustworthy will be the only craft brewery on the Strip. The brewery will also have a restaurant and a game room with skee ball and shuffleboard tables.

Strip breakfast: The best bargain breakfast on the Strip is available in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The Rock Bar, directly inside the south entrance to the mall serves two eggs, bacon or sausage (two slices or links), home fries and Texas toast for $4.95. Best of all, there’s no coffee gouge; it’s only 99 cents. The deal is served till 11 a.m.

Bellagio summer display: Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has debuted its summer display. It features a replica of the Palazzo Pubblico, riders on horseback, large plates, cups and an oversized bottle, foliage-covered arches, and of course thousands of flowers. The summer display will remain until Sept. 7. The conservatory is free and open 24 hours.

Question: Where will the fireworks shows be on the Fourth of July?

Answer: So far shows are planned for Red Rock Station, Green Valley Ranch, Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay, Plaza, M Resort and assorted parks around town. All are scheduled for around 9 p.m., just stop what you’re doing and look up.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.