2-year-old girl on Molokai, Maui man drown in separate incidents

A 2-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in the water near the shoreline off Halawa, Molokai, one of two drownings in Maui County on Sunday.

Maui County’s Department of Fire and Public Safety officials said the toddler was pulled unresponsive from the water at about 11:58 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear who pulled her out of the water before fire rescue crews and medics arrived, said Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

Fire rescue crews and medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child. She was taken to Molokai General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Also on Sunday, Maui county fire rescue personnel responded to an unresponsive 45-year-old man who was pulled from the water by family members off Nuu Bay at about 11:18 a.m.

His family members initiated CPR on the man, described as a Maui resident, until fire rescue crews and medics arrived and took over to no avail.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately released.