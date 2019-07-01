Bull rider seriously injured when he is trampled at 50th State Fair

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries Sunday after he was trampled by a bull during a rodeo event at the 50th State Fair Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services reported the man was riding the bull and fell off the animal at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The bull then trampled the rider.
He sustained lower back injuries and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.