High surf advisory in effect for all south-facing shores through this evening

A high surf advisory has been issued for all south-facing shores statewide due to a long-period, south-southwest swell, in effect through 6 p.m. today.

Weather officials said surf is expected to reach 6 to 9 feet this afternoon before lowering below the high surf advisory level tonight.

Besides strong, breaking waves and shore break, strong rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders to utilize harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward waters through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the trade wind weather pattern to hold over the next few days. Winds, however, will become lighter Wednesday through Friday, and over the 4th of July holiday, as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. The trades are expected to return once again next weekend.