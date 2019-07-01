Klay Thompson says he is returning to the Warriors

All-Star guard Klay Thompson said on social media he is staying put with the Golden State Warriors, using a movie clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” with the line “I’m not leavin!’”
Thompson posted on his Instagram account. He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped for all along.
Last year, he made it clear again: “I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life.”
Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Thompson’s agent have confirmed whether he has had the surgery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.