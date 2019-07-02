Police seek man for Makaha sex assault, auto theft

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in Makaha.

The woman reported to police she was sexually assaulted by a man at 4 a.m. today in Makaha.

The case is classified as a first-degree sexual assault.

The man is also accused of auto theft, but police could not readily explain how the two cases were connected.

No arrest has been made as the case is under investigation.