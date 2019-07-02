Watch the new ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ trailer featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and new faces

Fans of “Jumanji” this week finally got a sneak peek of the third sequel, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

The first trailer from “Jumanji: The Next Level,” was released Monday with a surprise twist.

In “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the gang (young Bethany, Martha and Fridge) return to the video game to rescue Spencer. They need to brave snowy mountains, arid deserts and jungles to escape “the world’s most dangerous game.”

Production crews filmed in Canada, Georgia, New Mexico and of course, here in Hawaii.

“I have been keeping a very small secret to our new ‘Jumanji,’” Johnson said in his Instagram post, which garnered 5.5 million views and over 15,000 reactions as of Tuesday morning.

Johnson’s “small” secret: the new movie features newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

DeVito plays Spencer’s grandfather Eddie and Glover plays Eddie’s friend Milo Walker. In the game, Johnson channels DeVito’s character and Hart channels Glover’s character.

Confused yet?

Instead of playing teens, this time Johnson and Hart play old men in the new film.

“For this sequel the goal was to present something fresh and innovative — and insanely FUN,” Johnson wrote in another Instagram post. “I got lucky having a gem like DeVito to channel, and wait til you see my co-stars and the performances they bring.”

The movie’s release date is Dec. 13.

“Without any further ado, ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, all around the world — please enjoy our brand new trailer to our brand new “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Johnson said. “Enjoy.”