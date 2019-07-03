2 men charged for burglarizing Manoa home

Prosecutors charged two men today for burglarizing a Manoa home.
Police arrested on Monday Sean E. Young, 35, and Derek Aki, 49, on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
They entered and removed property from a Manoa home at 4:05 p.m. Monday on Paty Drive.
Police arrested them at the scene.
They were both charged with first-degree burglary. Aki was also charged with a drinking charge.
Bail for both suspects was set at $20,000.
