Maui police identify men who died at Twin Falls

The Maui Police Department has released the identities of two men who died in two separate accidents at Twin Falls on Maui.

Kevin Isenhower, 47, of Delhi, Calif. died June 27 after he fell down a steep embankment off the Twin Falls trail. Four days later, Andrew Sanborn, 37, of Waihee died after he jumped into the lower pool at Twin Falls.

Fire rescue crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man later identified as Isenhower who fell 10 feet off an embankment at about 9:32 a.m. on June 27.

Bystanders and emergency responders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to no avail and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanborn died Monday after he jumped off the edge of the rocks and into the lower pool at Twin Falls at about 11:15 a.m.

Police said he struck his head on the way down. The Maui Fire Department reported that Sanborn also suffered severe facial and neck trauma.

When fire rescue crews arrived, they saw him lying on the pool’s edge as bystanders, who were medically-trained, administered CPR.

Firefighters continued life-saving treatment when Sanborn regained a pulse. While en route to Maui Memorial Medical Center, his heart stopped again and fire rescue crews and medics resumed CPR.

The fire department said Sanborn was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact causes of death in the two cases.