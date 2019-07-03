Videos show suspects in killing of Kama the surfing pig

CrimeStoppers has released photos and video of two men who allegedly trespassed onto a ranch in Hauula and killed Kama3, a beloved pet pig that became famous surfing on Oahu.

The incident occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, according to CrimeStoppers. During that time, the two men, now wanted as persons of interest, took Kama3 from her pig pen on Puhuli Street.

Surveillance cameras from a Honolulu Board of Water Supply pumping station captured footage of the two men, their dogs and a gray pickup truck, using an access road. One video clip shows one of the men walking with six dogs on a leash. The second video clip shows two men sitting in the back of the pickup truck as it heads down the road.

The photos and video are also posted on CrimeStoppers Honolulu’s Facebook page.

The first man, described as having a slim build and dark hair of short to medium length, was wearing a camouflage print, short-sleeved shirt and athletic shoes. The second man, also described as having a slim build and dark hair of short to medium length, was wearing a brown T-shirt and athletic shoes.

In an earlier interview, the ranch owner said the men, believed to be pig hunters, had cut a fence and killed Kama3 on the property. Kama3 was part of the multi-generational pig ohana known worldwide for surfing, with a large following on social media. At 200 pounds, Kama3 was in retirement at the ranch and living out the rest of her days in peace.

Two other pet pigs in the pen, a female and a male, were unharmed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on a cellular phone. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the free P3 tip app.