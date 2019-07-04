Parental Guidance: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”
>> Rated: PG-13 for for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.
>> What it’s about: The follow-up to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” follows Peter Parker and pals on a European tour, where they encounter the Elemental monsters and the mysterious Mysterio. As is often the case with these movies, a smaller, livelier entertainment is nested inside the roaring, clanking digital machinery. The high-school comedy bits of “Far From Home,” while not especially original, have a sweet, affable charm.
>> The kid attractor factor: It’s a Spider-Man movie? Comic/superhero!
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: You know what they always say: With great power comes great responsibility, and in a post-Avengers world, Spider-Man is looking to unload some of the burden of responsibility.
>> Violence: Some action violence — destruction of cities, etc. Nothing too gory, but a few violent images and blood.
>> Language: Some instances of swearing.
>> Sexuality: References to teen sexuality/kissing, etc.
>> Drugs: None.
>> Parents advisory: This superhero flick is fun, youthful and refreshingly light. Great for the whole family but too scary for younger kids.
