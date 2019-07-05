Kalihi fire causes $490,000 in damage, burns 75-year-old woman’s face and torso





A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition today after suffering second-degree burns to her face and torso, while a 27-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation from adjacent building fires in Kalihi.

The Honolulu Fire Department described the buildings as “a two-story multi-family structure” with separate addresses: 2362 A Haumana Place and 2357 Owene Lane.

They are considered “separate residences that share a common wall and small roof area,” according to HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Damages are estimated at $450,000 to the structure and $40,000 to their contents.

“It is unknown if the residences had working smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers,” Seguirant wrote in an email. “The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.”

At 9:05 a.m., the first of 11 units staffed with 43 personnel responded and arrived at 9:08 a.m. to find flames and smoke coming out of a two-story multi-family structure.

“Cries for help were heard and personnel located a 75-year-old female in a bedroom on the second floor in the left front corner of the structure,” Seguirant wrote in an email. “Personnel were able to rescue her, but not before she sustained burns to her upper torso and face. She was treated on scene and her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 9:35 a.m. The fire was brought under control at 9:44 a.m. and was extinguished at 10:29 a.m.”

The fire also led to a partially collapsed roof on the Owene Street side of the building, which was occupied by 14 of the 17 residents who lived there, Seguirant said.

Paramedics provided “life-saving treatment” to the 75-year-old woman, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said. The 27-year-old woman, a neighbor, refused transportation to a hospital, according to EMS.

American Red Cross of Hawaii volunteers were on the scene to assist residents.