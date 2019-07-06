Man, 41, arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman in Waikele

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping after a witness saw him physically restrain and assault a 41-year-old woman early this morning in Waikele.
The alleged kidnapping occurred between 12:35 a.m. to 1:37 a.m. this morning.
Police arrived and arrested the man at 1:40 a.m.
No further details were available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.