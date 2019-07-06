Man, 41, arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman in Waikele

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping after a witness saw him physically restrain and assault a 41-year-old woman early this morning in Waikele.

The alleged kidnapping occurred between 12:35 a.m. to 1:37 a.m. this morning.

Police arrived and arrested the man at 1:40 a.m.

No further details were available.