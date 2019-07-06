Big Island man charged with drug, weapons counts

A 63-year-old Mountain View man was charged with a variety of drug and weapon offenses following a traffic stop in Hilo.

Hawaii County police on Tuesday pulled over Gregory Cook on Derby Lane and allegedly found 27.9 grams of heroin, 27.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5.9 grams of marijuana, four acetaminophen-codeine phosphate pills and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics, police said.

Police also recovered a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun and an expandable metal baton.

On Wednesday, Cook was charged with two counts of second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug; two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug; third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug; fourth-degree promotion of a harmful drug; and several firearms charges including carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

Police recovered $4,259 in cash and the 2005 Mazda pickup truck Cook was operating, seizing both for possible forfeiture. Cook’s bail was set at $158,000.