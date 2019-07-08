‘Magnum P.I.’ begins shooting for season 2

Today marks the first day of shooting for the second season of “Magnum P.I.,” a reboot of the classic 80s show starring actor Tom Selleck.

The crew kicked off the day with a blessing from Kahu Kordell Kekoa, who called the main cast and crew to one of the set’s stages in Kapolei.

To the dozens of cast and crew members present, he said, “We’re going to bring season 2 to life, but it’s going to take every one of us to bring it to life.”

After the blessing, Peter Lenkov, the show’s executive producer, said, “So, I was thinking about what to say for the start of season 2, and I wrote this whole speech down, this great speech, but you know what? I thought I’d save it for season 3.”

Then, immediately afterward, the cast headed off to rehearsal.

Season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 27.