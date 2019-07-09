Annual cap on tax credits for film and digital media industry to increase after Ige backs off on veto

Gov. David Ige allowed two bills that he initially intended to veto to become law today without his signature. One of the bills, Senate Bill 33, increases the annual cap on tax credits for the film and digital media industry from $35 million to $50 million. The other measure, Senate Bill 551, clarifies that condominium associations can conduct non-judicial foreclosures.

Ige vetoed 18 other bills that were passed by the Legislature earlier this year, including contentious measures relating to real estate investment trusts, vacation rentals and civil asset forfeitures. Those vetoes were expected, despite efforts by various parties to change the governor’s mind in recent weeks. Ige announced the bills he intended to veto on June 24.

Ige’s vetoes are final as the Legislature declined to hold a special session today in which members could try to attract enough votes to override vetoes of certain bills. House leadership announced last week that due to a lack of consensus between the House and Senate, there would be no special session.

Other measures that Ige vetoed today include: